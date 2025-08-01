Join Us! WKAR at Unity in the Community
Connect with neighbors in the Ingham County community for an evening of family-friendly fun
Join WKAR at Ingham County’s Unity in the Community at Hawk Island Park on Friday, August 8 from 4-7pm.
The annual event is open to the public and offers many activities for families in the Greater Lansing area including face painting, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment, peddle boats, and community resources.
The WKAR education team will be handing out free age-appropriate books and WKAR giveaways.
WHERE
Hawk Island Park
1601 E Cavanaugh Rd
Lansing, MI 48911
Visit Unity in the Community 2025 for more information about the event.
Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find the team at more community events throughout the summer.