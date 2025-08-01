© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Join Us! WKAR at Unity in the Community

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Picture of a previous year’s Unity in the Community taken from above

Connect with neighbors in the Ingham County community for an evening of family-friendly fun

Join WKAR at Ingham County’s Unity in the Community at Hawk Island Park on Friday, August 8 from 4-7pm.

The annual event is open to the public and offers many activities for families in the Greater Lansing area including face painting, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment, peddle boats, and community resources.

The WKAR education team will be handing out free age-appropriate books and WKAR giveaways.

WHERE 
Hawk Island Park
1601 E Cavanaugh Rd
Lansing, MI 48911 

Visit Unity in the Community 2025 for more information about the event.

Mia Cascioli
Mia Cascioli is an Events & Engagement Intern in the WKAR Experiential Learning Program
See stories by Mia Cascioli
