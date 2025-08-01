Join Us! WKAR at Unity in the Community

Join WKAR at Ingham County’s Unity in the Community at Hawk Island Park on Friday, August 8 from 4-7pm.

The annual event is open to the public and offers many activities for families in the Greater Lansing area including face painting, a scavenger hunt, live entertainment, peddle boats, and community resources.

The WKAR education team will be handing out free age-appropriate books and WKAR giveaways.

WHERE

Hawk Island Park

1601 E Cavanaugh Rd

Lansing, MI 48911

Visit Unity in the Community 2025 for more information about the event.