Job Posting #1002291: General Assignment Reporter / Producer / Host Radio II

EMPLOYMENT

General Assignment Reporter / Producer / Host Radio II

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

WKAR is seeking a dynamic and versatile General Assignment Reporter to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a knack for working across platforms to find and produce compelling long form stories, energy to tackle quick turn spot news and the curiosity to connect with our diverse audience and the ability to explain complex topics in a way that engages and informs our audience.

This position currently has opportunity for a hybrid work schedule with a minimum of three days per week in-office. Remote work agreements are continuously reviewed and subject to change based on the needs of the newsroom and guidance provided by the College of Communication Arts & Sciences and Michigan State University.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Content Creation and Reporting (60%)

Cover and analyze political developments at the local and state level, with a focus on how policies affect the community (Topics may include government, elections, public policy, civic engagement, and social issues) Write and produce high-quality journalism across various formats, including radio, online, and social media Respond to and report on breaking political and other news in real time for both radio and digital platforms Utilize data, public records, and interviews to provide reports and analysis, focusing on governmental issues Participate in team meetings, editorial planning, and cross-department collaborations Cover general assignment stories as needed

Fill-in hosting, support (30%)

Fill in as local host on All Things Considered and Morning Edition and story editor for team members as needed.

Training, and Community Relations (10%)

Support WKARs responsive, engaged connection with community and audience by attending events and engaging community partners. Participate in fundraising activities at WKAR and in the community. Provide mentorship and training for college students in the areas of writing, editing, and storytelling. Build relationships and partnerships with university and community organizations and individuals. Participate in trainings related to job function.

Minimum Requirements

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Journalism, communications or related field; Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in reporting, radio production, broadcast operations, rules and regulations and interviewing; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Experience in public radio or nonprofit journalism

Experience shooting and editing content for web and social media use

Familiarity with digital production tools (e.g., Adobe Audition, Premiere, etc.), audio recording, and editing

Fluency in languages other than English

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

For consideration, please submit a resume, cover letter, and three work samples (audio preferred).

Special Instructions

Work Hours

Early mornings, evenings and weekends required.

Remote Work Statement

MSU strives to provide a flexible work environment and this position has been designated as remote-friendly. Remote-friendly means some or all of the duties can be performed remotely as mutually agreed upon.

To apply, please refer to Posting #1002291 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Nov 26, 2024.