Job Posting #1006731: News Director / Broadcasting Services Program Manager

EMPLOYMENT

News Director / Broadcasting Services Program Manager

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

We are seeking a visionary and dynamic News Director to lead our newsroom and inspire a culture of curiosity, integrity, and accountability. This role is ideal for someone with a passion for public radio, a dedication to public service, and a talent for building and mentoring diverse teams. You will oversee a team of journalists and student interns, fostering an environment where innovative ideas and cross-functional collaboration thrive. Your work will support the creation of impactful, multimedia news content that reaches listeners across radio, TV, digital platforms, and partner media outlets on both regional and national levels.

Core Values:

At WKAR, we are guided by the belief that public media has the power to connect people and enrich lives. As News Director, you’ll uphold these values by leading a newsroom that prioritizes the public interest, fosters diverse perspectives, and champions the role of journalism in a democratic society.

Key Responsibilities:



Team Leadership : Inspire, guide, and supervise our news team, including reporters, editors, hosts, and student interns. Set clear expectations and foster a culture of collaboration, professional growth, and journalistic excellence.

: Inspire, guide, and supervise our news team, including reporters, editors, hosts, and student interns. Set clear expectations and foster a culture of collaboration, professional growth, and journalistic excellence. Newsroom Operations : Oversee the day-to-day operations of the newsroom. Direct daily news coverage and lead planning for major news events including elections and breaking news.

: Oversee the day-to-day operations of the newsroom. Direct daily news coverage and lead planning for major news events including elections and breaking news. Content Strategy : Oversee content creation and curation, ensuring that stories resonate with our audience and reflect WKAR’s mission. Work with senior leadership to define and maintain an editorial vision. Collaborate with other content-producing departments as needed. Develop strategies for implementing community-centered journalism that reaches diverse audiences and integrates new and historically underrepresented viewpoints. Evaluate and make decisions on the Newstalk programming schedule.

: Oversee content creation and curation, ensuring that stories resonate with our audience and reflect WKAR’s mission. Work with senior leadership to define and maintain an editorial vision. Collaborate with other content-producing departments as needed. Develop strategies for implementing community-centered journalism that reaches diverse audiences and integrates new and historically underrepresented viewpoints. Evaluate and make decisions on the Newstalk programming schedule. Community Engagement : Actively engage with the WKAR community and beyond. Cultivate relationships with local organizations, participate in community events, and represent WKAR at fundraisers and station activities. Lead news collaboration efforts with other stations, student media organizations, and other non-profit organizations.

: Actively engage with the WKAR community and beyond. Cultivate relationships with local organizations, participate in community events, and represent WKAR at fundraisers and station activities. Lead news collaboration efforts with other stations, student media organizations, and other non-profit organizations. Student Development : Act as a concentration lead for WKAR’s student experiential learning program, providing hands-on training and mentorship to the next generation of public media journalists. Ensure interns gain meaningful experience and graduate with the skills needed to excel in public media.

: Act as a concentration lead for WKAR’s student experiential learning program, providing hands-on training and mentorship to the next generation of public media journalists. Ensure interns gain meaningful experience and graduate with the skills needed to excel in public media. Standards & Quality Control : Ensure all content meets NPR standards for ethics, accuracy, and quality. Define and maintain station ethical, artistic, and technical standards for news content. Critique and edit content to enhance stories, assuring they include multiple perspectives while maintaining accuracy, objectivity, and adherence to journalistic standards.

: Ensure all content meets NPR standards for ethics, accuracy, and quality. Define and maintain station ethical, artistic, and technical standards for news content. Critique and edit content to enhance stories, assuring they include multiple perspectives while maintaining accuracy, objectivity, and adherence to journalistic standards. Fundraising : Participate in station fundraising campaigns and special events.

: Participate in station fundraising campaigns and special events. Innovation & Adaptability: Embrace digital platforms and emerging technologies to enhance WKAR’s reach and impact. Support multimedia projects and lead the team in adapting to the evolving media landscape.

This role is in person at WKAR with core hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The position may require additional hours during breaking news events, elections, or other significant station activities.

Minimum Requirements



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in journalism, communications, or a related field.

A minimum of five years of experience in news/journalism, with a proven track record of leadership and team building.

A minimum of three years managing a team.

Desired Qualifications



Experience leading a newsroom or leading a team of reporters.

Management experience, strong leadership skills, and the ability to manage, train, and encourage team members.

Excellent project management skills to deliver high-quality results under pressure and tight deadlines.

Demonstrated proficiency in electronic news gathering and audio editing, news writing, and broadcast production.

Strong understanding of digital and multi-platform content distribution and experience with automation and content management systems.

Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to engage with audiences, cultivate community connections, and foster relationships across diverse groups.

Experience in coaching and mentoring emerging journalists; on-air reporting and hosting experience preferred.

Familiarity with public media news programming standards.

Familiarity with local and regional issues within mid-Michigan.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials



Resume

Cover letter

Work samples

Work Hours

To apply, please refer to Posting #1006731 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Dec 10, 2024.