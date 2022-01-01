Job Posting 764207: Television Assistant Program Manager

WKAR Public Media, the NPR & PBS affiliate at Michigan State University seeks a passionate, experienced, and detailed Assistant Program Manager to plan and schedule television programing and interstitial content across multiple channels and platforms, while adhering to daily and monthly deadlines.

In this role you will collaborate with various teams within the organization as well as internal and external stakeholders to select and schedule programming needs, review and evaluate programming based on PBS and WKAR needs, arrange delivery and localization of national on-air promotional needs, and integrate and document new equipment and procedures into department workflow.

A successful candidate will possess outstanding attention to detail, time management skills, and communication skills. Experience with public media broadcasting operations and ProTrack scheduling software preferred.

Additional duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:



Plan and schedule pledge programming to meet WKAR’s fundraising goals in collaboration with the Program Manager and Membership/Development teams.

Collaborate with Programming team to ensure correct data is maintained in ProTrack scheduling system.

Complete and file required FCC, PBS, and other reports.

Respond to viewer inquiries.

Back up the duties of the Program manager if needed.

Plan program promotion and collaborate with internal teams to arrange delivery and localization of national on-air promotional elements.

Interface with Development/Underwriting colleagues to facilitate fulfillment of client contracts.

Complete affidavit and airdate reports.

Resolve discrepancy report issues as needed.

Back up the duties of the Traffic specialist if needed

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Telecommunications or Business Management; one to three years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in telecommunications, including various methods of television distribution, such as broadcast cable systems, networks and carrel operations; knowledge of TV duplicating, editing, and character generating equipment and formats; and supervision; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications



Public media operations experience

ProTrack scheduling software experience

Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of an organization, as well as internal and external stakeholders

Knowledge of FCC and PBS standards

Ability to handle multiple projects in fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

Required Application Materials

Please submit your resume along with a cover letter addressing your extent of programming experience, and why you feel this position would be a positive career move for you. Please include the names and email addresses of three professional references.

Work Hours

STANDARD 8-5

