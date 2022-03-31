Job Posting 765048: Broadcasting Services Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Broadcasting Services Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

The Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is responsible for supporting and consulting on a wide range of diversity, equity, and inclusion issues across WKAR, operationalizing DEI as a business strategy that supports the organization's goals and mission. Working with the Director of Broadcast Services and internal and external stakeholders, this position will share responsibility and accountability for moving WKAR to a higher level of inclusion/belonging, supporting DEI initiatives among team members, and meeting the needs of the diverse communities we serve. This role reports to the Director of Broadcast Services and serves as part of the senior leadership team as a strategic partner to organizational departments in consulting, project managing, and addressing diversity, equity & inclusion. This role will lead the DEI strategic planning process, while implementing, and ensuring that measurable outcomes are being achieved.

SKILLSET



The ability to present information visually and verbally and to guide conversations

Must be able to lead interdisciplinary teams and projects and obtain desired results

Having an open mindset and ability to think outside the box – global and organizational thinker

A record of creating and maintaining trusted working relationships across a complex organization

A flexible communication style coupled with active listening skills

Ability to navigate crisis and conflict within an organization

Strong project management and interpersonal skills

Strong research, written and oral communication skills

Strong customer commitment

EDUCATION



Bachelor's Degree in social or behavioral sciences, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Five to eight years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in the areas of organizational development, cultural studies, diversity programming, problem-solving with diverse populations and complex organizations on sensitive issues

3-5 years of collaborative leadership consulting preferred.

Significant project management experience preferred.

Experience working with community-based programs preferred.

WKAR DIVERSITY STATEMENT

WKAR Public Media is committed to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to maintain a fair, unbiased work environment and to enhance our ability to effectively serve the public as a trusted media organization. As a dual licensee and departmental unit of Michigan State University (MSU), WKAR adheres to all policies as outlined by the MSU Board of Trustees, including the Board’s commitment to DEI.

WKAR is committed to promoting respect among employees, students, visitors, volunteers, and all members of the community. We believe our mission is best fulfilled when we embrace and promote understanding of the diversity in our community as both a value, and a practice.

COMARTSCI DIVERSITY STATEMENT

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are integral to our practice as communicators, storytellers, and innovators. We believe it is our responsibility to foster an open and welcoming environment that aspires to attract, recruit, and sustain diverse students, faculty, and staff. Diversity is among the main drivers of institutional excellence, and we are proud to embrace and promote broad communities of knowledge, backgrounds, and experiences. Our efforts to advance DEI are guided by a shared vision grounded in a culture of caring, belonging, transparency, and accountability.

In alignment with the University’s DEI plan, we commit to actively challenge, disrupt, and dismantle systems that reinforce and/or maintain historical and contemporary social inequalities and inequities. We are dedicated to ongoing dialogue to strengthen our commitment to social justice, advocacy, and activism. We strive to be DEI thought leaders who inspire, influence, and cultivate progress in our College and throughout the MSU community.

To apply, please refer to Posting #765048 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on March 31, 2022.