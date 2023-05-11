Job Posting #855205: News Director

EMPLOYMENT

News Director

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

The News Director at WKAR works closely with the Senior Director of Broadcast Operations to: lead a team of reporters and student interns in creating meaningful and thought-provoking multimedia news content. News content will be distributed via WKAR Radio, TV, our digital platforms and regional and national partner media outlets. You will report to the Senior Director of Broadcast Operations.

In this role, you will supervise the team of news staff, manage student experiential learning, provide oversight of newsroom operations, build community relations and support to the WKAR community, and work on special projects as assigned.

WKAR Public Media is the Michigan capital region source for award-winning original television, radio, and digital content and the best from PBS and NPR. WKAR is part of Michigan State University College of Communication Arts & Sciences and includes WKAR TV, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, WKAR Radio Reading Service, WKAR Family, and WKAR Ready to Learn.

Essential functions of the position include but are not limited to:



Supervise the WKAR News team of hosts, reporters, and editors.

Ensure staff coverage for on-air programs and community outreach events

ensure editor availability

Direct the activities of the news staff and student interns to develop story ideas

Evaluate pitches

Create story assignments and establishes deadlines

Provide coaching and feedback to news staff

Ensure content meets NPR standards

Maintain a team of student interns and ensures opportunities for hands-on experience in reporter, anchor, and editor roles

Ensure knowledge transfer from experienced interns to newly hired students

Provide coaching for student interns in order to ensure they graduate with the skills necessary to work at an NPR member station

Ensure WKAR has an open, responsive, and engaged relationship with the community and audience

Participate in organizational events and fundraising activities

Lead by example; fosters a work environment that recognizes and rewards cross-functional collaboration and team-based efforts. Celebrates current achievements and sets clear expectations for future success.

Sets clear direction and priorities for staff of professionals and student interns. Promotes excellence through well-defined and measurable goals; inspires and motivates staff through the free flow of information placing staff members’ work within the context of the strategic priorities of the division as well as within the mission of WKAR.

This position has opportunity for a hybrid working schedule based on the needs of the organization. Core work hours will be 10:00am to 7:00pm however, this schedule could change due to significant news events (i.e. elections or breaking news) or occasional station events such as meetings, fundraising, or special live broadcasts.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills:



Experience with content distribution via digital platforms.

A bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, communication, music or similar field.

At least three years of full-time public radio news experience.

Supervisory experience.

Prior experience with a radio automation system and a content management system.

Or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Desired Qualifications:



Proven on-air reporting and hosting experience. Ability to work live and pre-recorded.

Proficiency with radio automation systems, content management systems, Adobe Creative Cloud, and newsroom management software.

Superior research, writing, audio, and electronic media production skills.

Ability to work independently and communicate effectively with a wide range of people and personalities. Evidence of wide-ranging community connection.

To apply, please refer to Posting #855205 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on May 11, 2023.