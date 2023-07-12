Job Posting #876289: Senior Director of Content & Education

EMPLOYMENT

Senior Director of Content & Education

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary

The WKAR Senior Director of Content & Education is responsible for ensuring that WKAR develops a diverse portfolio of content designed to serve local and national audiences. The position leads and supports efforts to establish and strengthen partnerships needed to remain strong, viable, and relevant across multiple platforms for current and future WKAR audiences, members, and other stakeholders. This position will report to WKAR’s General Manager and is a key member of the senior leadership team, which sets priorities and strategy for WKAR.

In this role, you will provide leadership and supervision to Producers and the Director of Education, and coordinate programming with Digital Strategies, Production Services, News, Music, and Development Offices. This position oversees development and execution of broadcast programs and digital media content ensuring all departments work together to maximize resources and engagement of audiences. Additionally, this position will collaborate with faculty and researchers to facilitate experiential learning opportunities for ComArtSci students. Interact with community, education and civic leaders in order to ascertain issues of concern to be explored in programming.

This is primarily an in-person position. Limited hybrid work arrangements are considered in consultation with the General Manager.

This position has standard working hours of 8-5pm with occasional evening and weekend hours as needed.

Essential functions:



Provide leadership across multiple teams and departments.

Coordinates strategic programming with various internal and external stakeholders.

Collaborate and lead departments to work together to maximize resources and engagement of diverse audiences.

Develop strategies to expand audience engagement and support through evidence-based content creation.

Interact with community, education and civic leaders to ascertain issues of concern to be explored in programming.

Create partnerships with in-state and national organizations and build capacity for national productions.

Develop and oversee the implementation of annual comprehensive content strategies that serve the needs of the mid-Michigan community and are designed around firm production schedules and budgets.

Sets and maintains creative and educational standards for content and ensures they are reflected in all productions, events, and engagement efforts.

Assists with preparation of funding proposals and participates in other revenue-generating activities as required.

Supports requests for grant participation and oversees fulfilment of grant related responsibilities.

Unit Specific Education/Experience/Skills



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year degree program in a communication or media production related field.

Five to eight years of experience leading or participating in content strategy development.

Extensive knowledge of television and radio production requirements; experience in electronic media production; administrative, budgeting and long-range planning; digital media technology; news and public affairs production; and experience working with community organizations and outreach partnerships; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience developing, leading, and executing strategic content initiatives.

Experience leading and supervising a team and collaborating across multiple teams.

Experience interacting with community leaders to create partnerships with national partners.

Desired Qualifications



Proven record of effective leadership resulting in demonstrable team and organizational accomplishments.

Strong leadership skills

Five years of public media experience

Passion for community-based programs and educational efforts

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people and personalities

Experience fostering an inclusive and productive workplace

Strong project management and interpersonal skills

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong customer and community commitment

Focus on building content for diverse audiences

To apply, please refer to Posting #876289 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on July 12, 2023.