Job Posting #970942: Broadcast Operator

EMPLOYMENT

Broadcast Operator

WKAR Public Media – Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Position Summary (Basic Job Function)

This is a temporary or an on-call position. Provides technical support. Responsibilities may include computer programming or operations; research support; medical patient care; technical equipment maintenance, repair, fabrication or operation; or other technical support functions.

Unit Position Summary

The Broadcast Operator tasks and responsibilities include monitoring on air broadcast signals for WKAR Television and Radio, verifying compliance, preparing content for air, operating the Broadcast Automation System to air programs and program breaks per the Program logs and Traffic Management system, recording programs from satellite/fiber feeds, ingesting media from various sources, monitoring/logging transmitter output, generating discrepancy reports, editing promotional content, operating the Streaming Station, and assisting the Traffic Production and Engineering departments as needed.

Desired Qualifications



High school diploma or GED, 1-3 years experience in broadcast operations. Preferred: 2-4 year degree or Vocational training in Broadcasting, Production, or related technical discipline.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

For consideration, please submit:



Cover Letter Resume

Work Hours

ON-CALL

To apply, please refer to Posting #970942 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu.

Applications close at 11:55pm on Aug 12, 2024.