Listening to WKAR on Google Home

The entire world of WKAR is at your command. With a few simple utterances, you can access all the latest news, podcasts, and discussions of the day. Give any of the commands below a try and hear WKAR's critically acclaimed, audio-rich stories come alive on your Google Home voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant.

Live radio from your Member station

Say, "OK Google, play WKAR." This will play live radio from a Member station near you.

You can also say, "OK Google, play [any public radio station's name or call letters]," e.g., "OK Google, play WKAR."

Click here to find any NPR Member station in the country.

National and Local News from NPR

Cast NPR One to your Google Home from your mobile device.

Learn how to cast NPR One.

Learn about NPR One.

For Google devices with a screen

Say, "OK Google, play the news from WKAR" to receive our visual newscast. Hosted by the same voices you know and love from our daily audio newscast, the NPR visual newscast is updated hourly every weekday morning with the latest headlines and footage for a quick look at what's going on in the news, now.

Podcasts

Say, "OK Google, play the podcast [Podcast Name]" to hear the most recent episode of any podcast.

Click here to see all of NPR's podcasts.

News briefings

Learn more about news briefings here.

Here are some of NPR's news briefings:

You can enable these news briefings in your Google Home app under Settings > More Settings > News.

At the bottom of that page, tap "Change news playlist format" and set your format to "News briefings."

Then, tap "Add shows" to find and select NPR's news briefings.

To hear your news briefings, say, "OK Google, play the news."

Google Home is a trademark of Google LLC.