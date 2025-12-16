Data Center protestors gathering at the Michigan State Capitol Tuesday

Opponents of proposed data centers in Michigan are gathering at the state Capitol today to protest what they say could be harmful impacts on land and water resources.

The group Michiganders Against Data Centers planned a march around the Capitol beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a rally on the Capitol steps at 11:30 a.m.

Data centers are large facilities used to store and process digital information, including emails, streaming video and artificial intelligence tools. Protest organizers are urging state lawmakers to enact a temporary, statewide moratorium on new data center projects, particularly those planned for rural areas.

Opponents say more comprehensive environmental studies are needed before large-scale developments are approved. They argue that data centers can place heavy demands on water and energy resources and could threaten nearby ecosystems.

Supporters of data centers say Michigan is well positioned for the industry, citing its relatively cool climate, which can reduce server-cooling costs, and existing energy capacity. They also point to potential economic benefits, including job creation and investment.

Communities in Howell, Lansing and Saline Township have recently been identified as possible sites for new data center developments.

Organizers of Thursday’s protest say they want residents to push back against what they describe as private negotiations between developers and government officials that lack public transparency.