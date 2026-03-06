Michigan towns grappling with data centers get new planning guide

Cities and towns in Michigan continue to grapple with data center developments and pressures from public opposition, infrastructure needs and the potential economic benefits.

A new guide from University of Michigan researchers may help local leaders make decisions about what’s best for their communities. It's called: What Michigan Local Governments Should Know About Data Centers.

Sarah Mills is one of the co-authors of the publication. She says municipalities should be proactive about planning for future proposals because if it's not data centers, it's going to be something else due the state's needs for new economic development.

"Right now, the industry of interest is data centers. A couple of years ago, it was battery manufacturing facilities. And all of these land uses, communities have just reacted to, and that's never a good idea. Your gut reactions are not usually the best ones" she said. "If their zoning ordinance doesn't already mention data centers, that's one of the first things that they need to think about."

"We've had neighborhoods develop around our industrial zones. And so, it may make sense to say, 'Hey, once upon a time, this was an isolated industrial district, now it's not, and we do care about how noisy it is on the periphery of that industrial zone.'"

Many Michiganders have had extremely negative reactions to data center proposals and have asked their elected leaders to outright ban the industry from their communities. Mills says because of state law, it's not that simple.

Michigan's Zoning Enabling Act says local governments cannot make ordinances or decisions that "have the effect of totally prohibiting the establishment of a land use within a local unit of government in the presence of a demonstrated need for that land use within either that local unit of government or the surrounding area within the state."

Michigan's Zoning Enabling Act became law in 2006.

"It is true the law says you can't ban a lawful land use for which there is a need, and the law also allows you to constrain the impacts that those land uses have in your community and determine also where within your community it makes the most sense," Mills explained.

That could mean creating standards for noise and light pollution or creating wide boundaries for an industrial district that don't cross into residential areas.

"Local governments can try to balance these two things ... how much space they allow and what standards they apply."

Some communities are enacting moratoriums on development to allow them to catch up on their zoning codes. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers have proposed a statewide pause on data centers for similar reasons, but the package is unlikely to become law because Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she would not support that kind of measure.

Where the state can step in

Mills says while it is important that local governments maintain control over their zoning, there are other areas under the state's purview.

"There are state level regulations associated, for example, with water use or with electricity prices, for example," she said." These are things that are regulated at the state level, and I think that there could well be opportunities for the state to be more explicit about how it is treating data centers."

She says that includes ensuring developers will be the ones responsible for the costs of projects, whether they succeed or fail.

"If something has been started to be built, making sure that you can reclaim that site in the future, we don't have more brownfields," she said.

"The Public Service Commission is thinking about what's called stranded assets. ... The data centers say that we need to build more electricity, how do [make sure] they're paying for that, rather than us paying for it?"

Michiganders are set to elect a new governor this year as well as vote on who will represent locally at the state Legislature. Many candidates have already begun to make their stance known on data centers which could lead to change in policy further down the line depending on how voters make their voices heard.

Interview Transcript

