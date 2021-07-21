© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan Announces $1M Vaccine Sweepstakes Winner

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT
LaTonda Anderson holding a big check for $1 million
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
/
The state is giving away a $2 million grand prize at the end of the sweepstakes.

The winner of $1 million in Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes says she plans to spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition.

In a public announcement over Zoom on Wednesday, LaTonda Anderson, of Grand Blanc, said she will also tithe a portion of her winnings.

The state launched a sweepstakes with $5 million in prizes to help it reach a 70% vaccination rate.

The state health department says 62.7% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says the state still hopes to hit the 70% goal by Labor Day.

Tags

WKAR NewscoronavirusCOVID-19 in MichiganMI Shot To Winsweepstakes
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press