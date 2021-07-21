Michigan Announces $1M Vaccine Sweepstakes Winner

The winner of $1 million in Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes says she plans to spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition.

In a public announcement over Zoom on Wednesday, LaTonda Anderson, of Grand Blanc, said she will also tithe a portion of her winnings.

The state launched a sweepstakes with $5 million in prizes to help it reach a 70% vaccination rate.

The state health department says 62.7% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II says the state still hopes to hit the 70% goal by Labor Day.