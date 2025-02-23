Public Media is for everyone. WKAR is for you.

Dear friend of WKAR,

You may have seen national news stories recently about efforts to eliminate federal funding for PBS and NPR. During the past few weeks, some members of congress have called for hearings to address alleged "systemically biased content," while others have introduced bills to immediately eliminate federal support for public media. Unfounded claims of violations of FCC rules and pressure to shut down parts of public media organizations to comply with Executive Orders from the President have many in the community we serve concerned.

I’d like to share these important points about public media and WKAR, your mid-Michigan source for award-winning, original content and the best from PBS and NPR.

Public media is for everyone. The mission of WKAR Public Media is to inform, educate, and inspire our community by connecting people through thought-provoking content, ideas, and perspectives. We serve that mission through sharing exceptional original content, connecting with community, fostering learning, and so much more.

WKAR is for you. WKAR remains an independent, community-supported and locally operated media organization. We make our own decisions reflective of the unique needs of those living in our capital region and the state of Michigan. We serve free of undue influence and remain committed to objectivity and fairness in the choice and presentation of content.

We recognize the different cultures and people that make up our community and we are committed to engaging, understanding, promoting, and fostering a variety of perspectives.

Thousands of people engage with WKAR Public Media each day through five WKAR TV channels, 90.5 FM, WKAR NewsTalk, Radio Reading Service, at wkar.org and through social and streaming platforms. Tens of thousands are in a direct relationship with us, attending in-person events, volunteering, donating, subscribing to our newsletters, engaging on social media and more.

We are here for all, because you and so many across our community value and support the trusted, essential service that WKAR provides for mid-Michigan and beyond.

To learn more about our mission and the value of WKAR to your community, please visit wkar.org/value. Through the weeks ahead, we’ll be adding information resources there and ways for you to share your own WKAR story.

As we work together to share stories of the value and impact of WKAR in mid-Michigan, we can be confident that WKAR will continue serving mid-Michigan through these uncertain times and for many years to come.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University