Thank you for supporting the future of public media

Dear friend of WKAR,

It was just three weeks ago that an Executive Order was issued calling for an end to federal funding that helps public media stations like WKAR provide a wide range of news, information and services to local communities.

As media coverage of the unprecedented attempt to dismantle public media fades into the background, we are heartened by the fact that so many of you refuse to let the threats to public media go unopposed. During the past few weeks, you recognized the seriousness of the challenge, and you answered the call to support WKAR like never before.

Many of you reached out to members of Congress to have your voices heard. In fact, your letters, calls and emails were part of more than 1.5 million messages sent to Congress from all across the nation in the past three weeks expressing support for public media. Simply put, you made a difference. But you did not stop there.

We were thrilled to see many of you in-person and online at the WKAR Community Impact Forum in early May for a conversation about the power of public media, the work we do, and your role in helping shape our future. Our goal was to share information with you, but your presence and participation strengthened our resolve. You showed us that you value our work and that this community needs and wants public media. For those unable to join us, the full session can be viewed online now at YouTube.

You’ve also shared your stories of the impact WKAR has had on you, your family, and your community through our WKAR Value page. It has been enlightening to read and view these inspiring stories at WKAR Value Stories. And for the hundreds of you who became new supporters or increased your current donation to the station, you sent a strong message that we can’t afford to lose public media.

As I wrap up three days at the PBS Annual Meeting in Atlanta, I’m returning to Michigan feeling energized and determined. Leaders at PBS, NPR and CPB are working tirelessly to preserve the indispensable American institution that is public media. And while it’s impossible to predict what will happen in the ongoing budget process, I’m convinced that, between your efforts and the efforts of public media leaders and their teams, we are doing everything we can to make our case and to demonstrate our value.

In the coming weeks, we’ll learn more about what the Administration and Congress intend to do as it relates to funding for PBS and NPR. As we learn more, we’ll keep you informed. But please know that when the time comes, we will also ask you to once again take action to make sure your members of Congress know how you feel about public media.

Thank you for your continued support as we chart a new course toward the future of public media.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University



P.S.: Looking ahead, continued support from our community is essential. When you reach out to Congress, share your story of impact, or make a donation, you are making a difference for your community.