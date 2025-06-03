© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR Public Media | By Shawn Turner
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:46 PM EDT
Dear friend of WKAR,

The critical, unfortunate moment we’ve been anticipating has arrived. Today, the White House formally asked Congress to take back $1.1 billion it has set aside for all public broadcasters for the next two years.

As we’ve shared before, loss of this funding will have a devastating effect on the ability of WKAR, and public broadcasters nationwide, to deliver lifesaving emergency alerts, essential local programming, and educational resources that communities rely on.

Congress has 45 days to vote on the “recissions request.” But in fact, a vote could take place take place within the next few days. We need to act fast, and we need your help. We are once again asking every supporter of public media and WKAR to stand with us in this critical moment.

When you speak up for your community, lawmakers listen. That is why we encourage you to reach out to your members of Congress – again, or for the first time – and tell them how important public broadcasting is for you, your family, and your community.

A phone call now to your lawmaker can be the difference.

We know that the most important voices that will influence decision makers are the voices of community members like you. Thank you for adding your voice to protect public media.

Best,

Signature: Shawn Turner

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University
Shawn Turner
Shawn Turner is general manager of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, serving Michigan’s capital region. Turner is also a professor of strategic communication at MSU.
