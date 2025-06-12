House votes to defund public media

Dear friend of WKAR,

The House just voted to defund public media, taking back money that stations like ours use to serve our communities. The news is disappointing – but not unexpected. We knew this would be a tough challenge.

I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who reached out to their members of Congress.

This vote is a direct attack on public media, putting at risk the independent journalism, educational programming, and local connection that millions of Americans in communities across the country and right here in mid-Michigan rely on every day. But the fight for public media is not over.

What happens next will define the future of your public media station. The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, which could vote any day. If the Senate passes the measure, it goes to the president where it will be signed into law, and nearly six decades of funding for public media will end. That means the threat is not only real — it’s urgent.

Stations like WKAR count on your generous donations and federal funding to stay on the air, serve our communities, and deliver the trusted content you count on. Taking away federal funding will deprive our community of access to local information, education, events and other opportunities that help bind us together and expand our world.

This moment demands action. We’re counting on our community, and we’ll keep showing up for you in the meantime.

The most powerful thing you can do right now is help WKAR prepare for what’s ahead.

We’re grateful to the members of congress who are standing with us through this challenging time. I encourage you to reach out and thank them as well. For updates and ideas on other ways you can stand with WKAR, please visit www.wkar.org/wkarisforyou.

The loss of federal funding will cause long-term harm. That means we will need your support in the months and years ahead as much as we need it right now.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University