Congress moves step closer to defunding public media

Dear friend of WKAR,

For the past several months, we’ve seen repeated attempts to end federal funding for public media. Today, we’re one step closer to those attempts becoming reality. The Senate has voted to rescind funding slated for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The vote leaves few paths forward for maintaining critical funding that helps WKAR bring you reliable local news, information and services. Our fight is not over, but as your public media station, we must evolve to meet the challenges ahead.

Earlier this spring, the leadership team at WKAR began planning for this moment with three clear objectives in mind. Our first objective was to maintain the level and quality of support our community has come to rely on. Second, we sought to minimize the impact on WKAR staff. Our final objective was to close the budget gap left if funding was cut. We developed a plan of action that included adapting our business model, adjusting staff size, revising key positions, and re-engaging our supporters.

Under the new plan, there will be changes to the way we operate and the way we serve the community. But make no mistake—we will continue to be your trusted and reliable PBS and NPR station. We’ll continue bringing you local news, educational programing, and a wide range of informative and inspiring content. And we’ll do it with the same energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to excellence that you expect from your award-winning public media station.

As we adjust, you may initially notice fewer events at the WKAR studios, a slightly reduced presence in the community, and changes to our original programming. But I can assure you that these changes are temporary.

We have a plan that includes streamlining internal operations, partnering with more community organizations, and creating opportunities for you—our dedicated listeners and viewers—to support WKAR through our newly launched community volunteer network.

The loss of federal funding means that some public media stations across the country will consolidate, others will struggle to stay on the air, and some will have no choice but to shut down. At WKAR, we have the privilege of knowing that we can continue to serve our community. But doing so will not be without challenges.

For more than a century, WKAR has persevered through good times and bad because our community and our university have recognized the value of reliable access to local news, information, entertainment, and educational programming.

As we confront the loss of federal funding, we’ll be asking our supporters to once again invest in your public media station. In the coming weeks, we’ll share more information about what you can do to help WKAR continue providing the programming and services you have come to rely on.

I want to thank everyone who lent their support through the months leading up to this week’s vote. Your phone calls, letters, emails, testimonials, and donations helped us make the strongest possible case for preserving public media funding. With your continued support, WKAR will emerge from these challenging times strong and prosperous.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: Continued support is essential for the future of public media in mid-Michigan. When you make a sustaining donation today, you’re making a difference for your community.