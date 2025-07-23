Looking Ahead, Standing Strong

Dear friend of WKAR,

By now, you probably know that after more than six decades of support, Congress has voted to end federal funding for public media. Many of you have reached out to ask what this means for WKAR and whether we will continue to be your local PBS and NPR stations.

I want to state clearly that, thanks to the years of support from community members and partners and from Michigan State University, WKAR will continue serving mid-Michigan with news, information, inspirational programming and educational content.

On 90.5 FM, we’ll continue bringing you classical music and local news presented by hosts and reporters who live and work in your community. For TV and video, we’ll still bring you Curious Crew, Off the Record, Beyond the Score, and a new special in the fall of 2025.

But the road will be challenging. If we are going to remain a strong and vibrant public media station, we need your help now, more than ever.

If you believe in the power of public media and would like to help us maintain the programming and services that enrich our community, here are a few things you can do:



Make a donation at wkar.org. If you have any trouble with the online system, during business hours you can call our helpful front office staff at 517-884-4700. Zora, Nicole, Sara, and Keira are standing by to assist you.

Donate your unwanted vehicle to WKAR

Include WKAR in your estate plan

Sign up to be a part of our new WKAR Volunteer Network, launching soon.

I want to thank everyone who has already called to increase your monthly donation or to become a sustainer in the days since funding was cancelled.

During the coming weeks and months, I'll be working with leaders at PBS and NPR to explore every possible option for restoring some or all of the lost funding through the appropriations process. I'll also be meeting with public media leaders here in Michigan to discuss ways we can work together to serve you better.

Access to public media is as fundamental to who we are as access to public parks and public libraries. For over a century, WKAR has stood strong through change. With your continued support, we’ll stay strong for many years to come.

Best,

Shawn Turner

WKAR General Manager

Michigan State University

P.S.: Sharing that link again for your convenience: DONATE HERE. There is no better time than today.

