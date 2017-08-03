PROGRAM ALERT: NPR Special Coverage of Jimmy Carter Funeral Services

Tue Jan 7 4pm ET on 102.3 FM NewsTalk | President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral Services Head to Washington, D.C.

Live coverage of the service in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where Carter’s remains will lie in state.

NPR coverage hosted by Susan Davis, joined by Congressional Correspondent Claudia Grisales, National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.