Amanda Flores, Ph.D., is the senior director of DEI at WKAR, managing the efforts to bring WKAR to a higher level of inclusion and meet the needs of the diverse communities served.

She joined WKAR in July 2022.

Prior to coming to WKAR, Flores spent over ten years working to spearhead diversity initiatives in higher education and student affairs administration for numerous universities including Michigan State University, Texas A&M University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and University of Vermont.

She holds a doctorate in Higher, Adult, and Lifelong Education from Michigan State University.