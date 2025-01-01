Dave Mann is an accomplished leader in broadcast technology and engineering, with over 30 years of experience spanning engineering, production, integration, and technical operations. Currently, he serves as the Director of Broadcast Technology at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University, where he oversees all engineering and broadcast operations for both television and radio, as well as managing research and transition to ATSC 3.0.

Dave's broadcasting career began at Western Michigan University, where he was a founding member of Western Student Television (WSTV). His career has since encompassed a wide range of roles across various organizations. Notable positions include Chief Engineer at ION Media Network's flagship station, WCPX-TV in Chicago; Director of Production & Technology at the Northeast Sports Network in Lyndonville, VT; Broadcast Engineer/Transmission Operator at Chicago’s NBC O&O, WMAQ-TV; Director, Producer, Editor, and Broadcast Technician at Weigel Broadcasting’s WCIU-TV, WFBT-TV, and WBND-TV; Director, Technical Director, MCO, and Production Technician at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo; and freelance work providing expertise ranging from grip to Director/Producer, as well as integration and engineering services for high-profile clients such as WGN-TV, WCAX-TV, WFLD-TV, Harpo Studios, Astropolitan Pictures, Little Wing Films, Vi’s Basement Productions, IBEW Local 1220, NABET Local 41, and major sports teams including the Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bulls.

Dave has also contributed his skills to projects for the University of Vermont, Dartmouth, Middlebury College, Northwestern University, Motorola, Abbott Labs, Lake Monsters Baseball, HB Communications, and United Visual Aids, further showcasing his diverse expertise across the broadcast and media industries.

davemann@wkar.org