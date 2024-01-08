Jack Moreland

Jack MorelandSports Beat Reporter
-
Anything is possible with AI, from changing backgrounds to making up entire scenes. Some outlets are jumping onto the AI bandwagon, but are they sacrificing the truth for tech?
-
Resistance Training: Art, Sports, and Civil Rights aims to increase thinking about the links between athletics and social justice, through their long history of being intertwined.
-
Okemos and Sexton Highs removed their Indigenous-derived team branding, after consulting with experts and the community. Their actions reflect a greater national movement.