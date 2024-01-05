Johnny Noone

Johnny NooneSports Beat Reporter
Being named Mr. or Miss Basketball is a huge honor, and usually a sign of bigger things to come for a basketball player. The process is long, and aims to be deliberative.
College athletes are relying on their brand reputations, and those of the teams they play for, to help develop financial opportunities. But what happens when their team or university is in trouble?
The state of Michigan may allow high school athletes to profit from NIL deals soon.
MSU’s Athletic Department is working to help its athletes understand the recent NCAA rules change, and find their own ways to take advantage of opportunity.