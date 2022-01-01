Kate Gantzer-Hayes is the assistant director of corporate support. She works to connect organizations and businesses with the opportunity to support WKAR by underwriting our award-winning original programs and the best from PBS and NPR.

Kate joined the WKAR team in May of 2022.

Kate brings to WKAR over 19 years of experience in project management, relationship building, marketing, and development. She most recently held the role of manager of development & membership at Impression 5 Science Center.

She holds a B.A. at Western Michigan University.