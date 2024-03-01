Mya Gregory: Current Sports Beat Reporter

Mya Gregory: Current Sports Beat ReporterSports Beat Reporter
Triathlon, which involves biking, running, and swimming in a linked race event, is challenging. But that’s exactly why this group of MSU students is drawn to the Olympic sport.
Sophie Shaker, a sophomore from Chicago, was a successful high school rower who had to stop after a serious car crash. She found her way back to the water, thanks to MSU’s co-ed club team.
The group has some unusual traditions, keeping generations of players connected.