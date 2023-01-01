Steve Boughton is a Spartan for life, having graduated from Michigan State University in 2005 with a degree in film.

He worked at KCCI television in Des Moines, Iowa where he got his start producing for their morning and weekend news shows.

In 2012 he had the opportunity to move back to East Lansing to work at the MSU Alumni Office and the College of Music. Steve transitioned to a full time roll with Music creating videos and live-streaming performances for ten years before accepting the role of Producer and director at WKAR.

sb@wkar.org