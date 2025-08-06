Stevie Wonder Signs Historic Contract | August 5

Today in 1975, Stevie Wonder signed a groundbreaking contract with Motown worth $37 million for seven albums over seven years. Initially, Wonder considered retiring and moving to Ghana to focus on humanitarian work. However, a change of heart, soul, and contract terms led him back to the music industry. After announcing his plans for a final tour in March 1975, the public and record labels clamored to retain his talents, ultimately giving him unprecedented artistic control.