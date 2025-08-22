Iris Kyle's Birthday & Detroit's Electric Trolley Cars | August 22

© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Today in 1974, professional bodybuilder Iris Kyle was born in Benton Harbor. She is the most successful woman bodybuilder with 10 Ms. Olympia and 7 Ms. International titles and made a pop-culture appearance in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" video. On the same day in 1892, Detroit began using electric trolley cars, with test trips starting at 7:42 AM and regular service beginning the following day, marking a significant advancement in transportation.

