Iris Kyle's Birthday & Detroit's Electric Trolley Cars | August 22

Today in 1974, professional bodybuilder Iris Kyle was born in Benton Harbor. She is the most successful woman bodybuilder with 10 Ms. Olympia and 7 Ms. International titles and made a pop-culture appearance in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" video. On the same day in 1892, Detroit began using electric trolley cars, with test trips starting at 7:42 AM and regular service beginning the following day, marking a significant advancement in transportation.