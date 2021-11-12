Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Nov. 12, 2021- Wendy Block | OFF THE RECORD
$10 Billion in infrastructure money to Michigan. Guest is Wendy Block, MI Chamber of Commerce.
The panel discusses $10 billion in infrastructure money coming to Michigan. The guest is Wendy Block, VP of Business Advocacy from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce to discuss their opposition to mandatory vaccine policies. Panelists Chuck Stokes, Nancy Kaffer and Rick Pluta join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.