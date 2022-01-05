Jan. 5, 2022 | Evening with the Governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on 2021 with anchor Tim Skubick. Thrust into the national spotlight as a potential vice presidential candidate and the target of a kidnapping plot, Gov. Whitmer reflects on the lessons learned during a tumultuous 2021 and looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities of a new year in office. They are later joined by First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.

