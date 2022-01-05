Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm
Jan. 5, 2022 | Evening with the Governor
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on 2021 with anchor Tim Skubick. Thrust into the national spotlight as a potential vice presidential candidate and the target of a kidnapping plot, Gov. Whitmer reflects on the lessons learned during a tumultuous 2021 and looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities of a new year in office. They are later joined by First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.