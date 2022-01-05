© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

Jan. 5, 2022 | Evening with the Governor

WKAR Public Media
Published January 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST
EWTG2021_GOVv2.png
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appearing on Evening with the Governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with anchor Tim Skubick.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on 2021 with anchor Tim Skubick. Thrust into the national spotlight as a potential vice presidential candidate and the target of a kidnapping plot, Gov. Whitmer reflects on the lessons learned during a tumultuous 2021 and looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities of a new year in office. They are later joined by First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

Politics & Government
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE