Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.
Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.
The panel discusses the latest in the 54/54 split in the Michigan House and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's decision not to seek re-election. The guest is Sen. Jeremy Moss discussing ethics in the Michigan legislature. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Rachel Louise Just and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.