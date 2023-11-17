© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pmOff the Record is supported in part by Martin Waymire.

Nov. 17, 2023 - Sen. Jeremy Moss | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
Sen. Jeremy Moss appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick.
Latest on the 54/54 split in the Michigan House. Guest: Sen. Jeremy Moss.

The panel discusses the latest in the 54/54 split in the Michigan House and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's decision not to seek re-election. The guest is Sen. Jeremy Moss discussing ethics in the Michigan legislature. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Rachel Louise Just and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

Politics & Government
