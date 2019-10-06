2019 Hispanic Heritage Awards | Special

Fri., Oct. 11, 10pm WKAR-HD |Join the country's highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos!

The program includes performances and apperances by celebrated Hispanic artist. The Hispainic Heritage Awards were started at the White House in 1987 to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America.

“The Hispanic Heritage Awards are thrilled to be back at the Kennedy Center and on PBS stations,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “More than ever, it’s important to shine the spotlight on the tremendous value Latinos provide this great country. We are grateful to PBS for allowing all of America to share in the celebration of the great promise, accomplishments and cultural pride of the Latino community.”

Hispanic Heritage Month programming will be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. PBS station members will be available to view all episodes via Passport.