Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk As 2020 Ends, Let's Remember The Politics Of It All By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Mark Barabak of The Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Gray of The New York Times and Holly Bailey of The Washington Post about covering politics during a year like none other. ShareTweetEmail