50 Fabulous Years! | Masterpiece | Support WKAR

By WKAR Staff Nov 23, 2020
  • Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza and Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark looking off into the distance
    Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza and Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Poldark on Masterpiece.
    ITV plc (ITV Global Entertainment Ltd) / PBS

Sun. Nov. 29 at 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the iconic series that introduced generations of PBS viewers to the delights of British drama. Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

From Upstairs Downstairs to I, Claudius to The Jewel in the Crown and Downton Abbey, Masterpiece has stood the test of time.

Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years! is a celebration of the iconic PBS series originally called Masterpiece Theatre: the riveting stories, fabulous performances, magnificent costumes and astonishing ability to transport viewers to another time and place.

Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years! features in-depth interviews with Robin Ellis, who starred as the original Poldark and who made an appearance in the current series; Sir Derek Jacobi, who starred in the title role of I, Claudius; and Phyllis Logan, best known to Americans for her portrayal of Mrs. Hughes on Downton Abbey. Others interviewed include Downton Abbey writer and creator Julian Fellowes; Victoria writer and creator Daisy Goodwin; Rebecca Eaton, Executive Producer of the series for 35 years, now Executive-Producer-at-Large; and Susanne Simpson, current Executive Producer of Masterpiece.

The program is also full of video clips from classics such as Upstairs Downstairs; Jewel in the CrownI, ClaudiusSherlock and current fan favorites, including VictoriaEndeavourPoldarkGrantchester and many more.

Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

Tags: 
WKAR StayTuned Update
masterpiece
Support WKAR

Related Content

Rick Steves' European Christmas | Support WKAR

By WKAR Staff Nov 21, 2020
Rick Steves sitting on a hilltop that overlooks Salzburg, Austria
Courtesy / APT

Sat. Nov. 28 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From manger scenes and mistletoe to wintry wonderlands, Rick Steves' European Christmas celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.