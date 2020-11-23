50 Fabulous Years! | Masterpiece | Support WKAR

Sun. Nov. 29 at 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the iconic series that introduced generations of PBS viewers to the delights of British drama. Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

From Upstairs Downstairs to I, Claudius to The Jewel in the Crown and Downton Abbey, Masterpiece has stood the test of time.

Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years! is a celebration of the iconic PBS series originally called Masterpiece Theatre: the riveting stories, fabulous performances, magnificent costumes and astonishing ability to transport viewers to another time and place.

Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years! features in-depth interviews with Robin Ellis, who starred as the original Poldark and who made an appearance in the current series; Sir Derek Jacobi, who starred in the title role of I, Claudius; and Phyllis Logan, best known to Americans for her portrayal of Mrs. Hughes on Downton Abbey. Others interviewed include Downton Abbey writer and creator Julian Fellowes; Victoria writer and creator Daisy Goodwin; Rebecca Eaton, Executive Producer of the series for 35 years, now Executive-Producer-at-Large; and Susanne Simpson, current Executive Producer of Masterpiece.

The program is also full of video clips from classics such as Upstairs Downstairs; Jewel in the Crown; I, Claudius; Sherlock and current fan favorites, including Victoria, Endeavour, Poldark, Grantchester and many more.

Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.