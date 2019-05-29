$5M From Delta Dental To Fund Playground Along Detroit River

By 57 seconds ago
  • Detroit Water Front
    Detroit Waterfront
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

 Delta Dental is giving $5 million to help build a 5-acre (2-hectare) playground along the Detroit River in what will be Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The money announced Wednesday for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will go to the Delta Dental Play Garden.

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and Monstrum are designing the playground. It will feature a 20-foot (6.1-meter) bear play structure as well as play equipment designed to look like otters, beavers and a dragon.

The park also will feature a swimming cove that can be used for ice skating in colder months. Construction begins in 2020, with the grand opening set for 2022.

Last year, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced a $50 million investment for West Riverfront Park. It's being renamed for the late former owner of the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Tags: 
Delta Dental
Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation
Detroit
business
Charity

Related Content

Conservatory On Detroit's Belle Isle Gets $1.9M Renovation

By Sep 30, 2018
Pixabay Creative Commons

The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Detroit's Belle Isle is getting a $1.9 million renovation.

Funding Boosts Efforts To Support Caregivers Of Older Adults

By Apr 16, 2018
Ken Teegardin / Flickr Creative Commons

A Detroit-based foundation is investing $2 million each in southeastern Michigan and western New York to boost efforts that support caregivers of older adults.

Wilson Foundation to Invest in Play Spaces for Children

By Mar 1, 2018
Playground
Pixabay Creative Commons

A Detroit-based foundation will invest $5 million each in southeastern Michigan and western New York to create interactive public play spaces for children.

Cadillac Sets New V-Series Models For Lansing Plant

By May 28, 2019
Lansing Grand River Assembly
SECOND SHIFT

This week, the Cadillac division of General Motors will take the wraps off two new models in their V-Series, vehicles that will be built at the Lansing Grand River assembly plant.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl talks with Cadillac Product Manager for Future Performance Sedans Ken Kornas about the CT4-V and CT5-V, models heading to showrooms next year.


Gov. Whitmer: New Detroit Auto Plant In 30 Years Is Good News For Entire State

By & May 21, 2019
Fiat Chrysler
Twitter/City of Detroit

UPDATED Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.: Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the entire state of Michigan notched a win with Fiat-Chrysler’s decision to build the first new auto plant in Detroit in almost three decades. A state board approved a generous incentive package for the project.