Animal Odd Couples | Nature

Wed. Dec. 16 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Investigate unlikely cross-species relationships and learn what they suggest about animal emotions.

Despite the odds, there are countless stories of the most unlikely cross-species relationships imaginable: a goat guiding a blind horse, a doe who regularly visits her Great Dane surrogate mother, a juvenile gibbon choosing to live with a family of capuchins and so on. Have their instincts gone awry? The subject has mystified scientists for years. Now, Nature investigates why animals form these special bonds. The film is informed by the observations of caregivers and noted scientists Temple Grandin and Marc Bekoff.

Additional pairings include:

Riley and Anthony, a coyote and a lion, who grew quite fond of one another almost immediately

Mtani, the retriever, and Kasi, the cheetah, who spent their earliest days together, discovering how to communicate and play with one another

A 45-year-old female Aldabra tortoise and a male Brant goose, who seem to have formed an alliance and are inseparable

Amy, a 16-year-old Sitka deer, and Ransom, the golden retriever puppy whom Amy immediately took to adopting as her own



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.