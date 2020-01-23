Arts Crawl | Jan. 23, 2020

A Superman radio play, The Purple Rose Theater Company, a Roomful of Teeth, Ten Pound Fiddle, and Peter and the Wolf. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan.


Community Theater of Howell presents Tax Problems and Superman: The Meteor of Kryptonite
Jan 26 @ 2pm

The Purple Rose Theater Company presents Roadsigns
Jan. 16-Mar. 14

A Roomful of Teeth
Jan. 27-28

Tim Grimm and Ben Bedford
Jan. 24 @ 7:30pm

Lollipop Concerts: Peter and the Wolf
Jan. 25 @ 10:30am
 

