Mon. Jan 27, at 6pm and 6:30pm on WKAR - HD | BBC World News will have schedule changes in the upcoming week.

Beginning Monday, Jan 27, BBC World News America will air at 6 pm on WKAR TV Monday- Friday. Also, BBC World News Outside Source will air at 6:30 pm Monday-Thursday.

ABOUT BBC NEWS

BBC World news America" delivers coverage and analysis of international events and issues with a fresh perspective, connecting the dots between the United States and the world. Katty Kay serves as series anchor.