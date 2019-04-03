Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed The World | WKAR Special

Wed., April 17-May 22, 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Told through iconic, modern-day objects – the telescope, airplane, robot, car, rocket and smartphone – the series is the culmination of the long-held human dream to explore, communicate and find one’s place in the universe.

Through incredible, lesser-known stories of familiar history, Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed The World aaptures the secrets of today’s world through surprising accidents, colorful characters, and moments of joy and despair. Often stretching to the beginning of human civilization itself, each hour-long episode shares thousands of years of thought, struggle, determination and insight.