Christmas at Belmont | Special

Mon., Dec.23, 9pm & Tue., Dec. 24, 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join us for a festive night to brighten your holiday!

This year's Christmas at Belmont features Belmont University students along with Micheal W. Smith, CeCe Winans, and the Nashville Children's Choir. Taped in Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the show includes tradtional carols, classical masterworks, world music, and light-hearted seasonal favorites.

Among the groups to be featured in this year’s edition of CHRISTMAS AT BELMONT are the University Symphony Orchestra, Belmont Chorale, Percussion Ensemble, Musical Theatre, Jazz Ensemble and Bluegrass Ensemble, as well as mass choir. The performance includes both classic holiday music such as “Joy to the World” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” as well as festive seasonal songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “White Christmas.”