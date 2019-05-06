Committee Plans To Move Elder Abuse Bills This Week

Some lawmakers in Lansing say they have a plan to protect elderly people in the state. A bipartisan bill package is expected to be voted out of a House committee this week.

The legislation is focused on protecting elderly and vulnerable adults from physical and financial abuse.

Some bills would create new laws. Those laws would provide increased penalties for assaulting an elderly person.

Democratic Representative Sarah Anthony is a bill sponsor. She says people’s livelihoods and peace of mind are at stake.

"And so if we can put in some tougher laws that actually tackle that and address it, I think that we are able to really just protect more people in our state," said Rep. Anthony.

Other bills would make it a crime to use or obtain an elderly person’s money or property through fraud or coercion.

And make it a felony to restrain an elderly person through violence, fraud or deceit.