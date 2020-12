December 2020 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays at 12pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Dec. 5

- Saginaw Bay Symphony performs Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 and Marriage of Figaro Overture

- Itamar Zorman and Ann Arbor Symphony play Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5

Dec. 12

- Lansing Symphony: Visions and Miracles by Theofanidis

- Absolute Music Quintet plays Quintet for Piano & Strings by Brahms

Dec. 19

- Ralph Votapek and Traverse Symphony play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1

- Jackson Symphony performs Ibert’s Divertissement

Dec. 26

- Lansing Symphony plays Smetana’s Bartered Bride Dances

- Ann Arbor Symphony performs Stravinsky’s Divertimento

- Saginaw Bay Symphony plays Bizet’s Carmen Suite