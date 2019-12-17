Democratic Debate | PBS NewsHour & Politico

Thu., Dec. 19 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | PBS NewsHour presents the sixth Democratic primary debate.

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, POLITICO chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will co-moderate the sixth Democratic primary debate, set to take place this Thursday.

The debate will be streamed across PBS NewsHour’s and POLITICO’s digital and social platforms, including:

PBS.org/newshour, pbs.org, and on the PBS Video App (available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs)

PBS NewsHour’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.