Downton Abbey Season 1 Marathon | Support WKAR

Downton Abbey depicts the lives of the members of the noble Crawley family and the staff who serve them, set at the family's Edwardian country house in 1912.

Starring Hugh Bonneville (Masterpiece Classic Miss Austen Regrets and Notting Hill), Emmy-winner Dame Maggie Smith (Harry Potter), Elizabeth McGovern (A Room With a View), Dan Stevens (Sense & Sensibility) and a country-house full of other great actors, the miniseries set audience records during its UK broadcast. Laura Linney hosts.



The plot of Downton Abbey is straight out of Jane Austen, updated to the era that introduced electric lights and telephones. It is 1912. The Titanic has just gone down in the north Atlantic, taking with it the two male heirs to Downton Abbey, whose current Lord Grantham has only daughters, albeit marriageable ones. His nearest male relative is a handsome lawyer—a bachelor—living in Manchester, who soon learns the ropes of managing a sprawling country estate with its army of devoted, sometimes bickering servants; its hunts; its garden parties and its sexual intrigues.



Downton Abbey is the winner of six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries or Movie.



