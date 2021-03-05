ELPS To Offer Voluntary COVID Testing For Returning Staff, Students

Starting Tuesday, the East Lansing School District will provide COVID-19 rapid testing for those returning for in-person instruction.

East Lansing schools transitioned back to in-person classes earlier this month, though the district will still offer the option of remote instruction through the end of the school year.

The district will provide voluntary COVID-19 antigen testing for returning high school staff members on Tuesday.

Students will be offered the same test beginning March 15. Parental consent will be required for students under 18.

The tests deliver results in about 15 minutes. Superintendent Dori Leyko says the district has hired 12 people who’ll form two teams to conduct tests on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays before the start of class each day.

As of Friday, the East Lansing School district reports a total of nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in four separate schools.