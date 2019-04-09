Fenner Nature Center Breaks Ground On New Pavilion

Leaders broke ground Tuesday morning on a new pavilion at the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing.

Organizers said the Susan and Jack Davis Nature Pavilion will quadruple Fenner Nature Center’s indoor capacity. 

When completed, the 16-hundred square foot building will house education programs on the environment.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says the new building and the surrounding 130 acres of wilderness are the perfect places to learn about nature.

“City dwellers don’t always know as much about nature and environment and the natural area," said mayor Schor. "They know the built environment but not the natural environment. Instead of having to send people to camps 30 or 40 miles away, we have a resource right here within our city.”

Grant money helped make the new pavilion possible.

It is expected to be finished by this fall.

