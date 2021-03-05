Great German Cities | Rick Steves' Europe | Support WKAR

  • Rick Steves standing in market square in Wittenberg, Germany
    Rick in the market square in Wittenberg, Germany.
    Courtesy of Rick Steves / PBS

Sat. Mar. 13 at 10pm WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In this special, travel expert Rick Steves explores five of Germany's most important cities: Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Nürnberg. Watch and call for special offers.

From Baroque palaces to stunning modern skyscrapers and from riverside promenades to rowdy beer halls, these cities are wonderful places to explore the country's fascinating culture.

Join Rick Steves as you explore Germany, old and new. You'll go on a harbor tour in Hamburg; explore the treasure troves of the historic Green Vault in Dresden; journey through Nürnberg's secret, underground tunnels and visit the home of one of the most influential figures in European history, Martin Luther. You're in for some monumental travel fun in Steves' latest travel special, Rick Steves' Great German Cities.

