Gustavo and Friends | In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Fri. Feb. 5 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Watch a few of Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite classical LA Phil performances from throughout the years.

This episode features Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil performing excerpts from Swan Lake with Misty Copeland; Pablo Ferrández, Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil performing a selection from Dvořák’s Cello Concerto; Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil performing Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man as well as Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, Amanda Majeski, J’Nai Bridges, Issachah Savage, Ryan Speedo Green and the Los Angeles Master Chorale (LAMC) performing the finale to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.



One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. In February 2018, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the 14th year in a row at the 29th Annual Pollstar Awards and in November 2018 was awarded the Top Amphitheater prize at the 2018 Billboard Live Music Awards for the second consecutive year. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.