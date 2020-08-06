In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams | Great Performances

Fri., Aug. 7 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23. 1 & STREAMING | Follow the cast and creative team of the Tony Award-winning In the Heights as they embark on the production of an original musical.

Making it in New York City is tough. Few get the chance to live out their dreams, and the cast and crew of In the Heights know this all too well. This young, diverse group of relatively unknown artists and performers dreamed of making it on Broadway, but are well aware that a new original musical set outside a bodega in the Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights is a highly risky proposition.

It took eight years in all, but they succeeded beyond their wildest expectations, winning four Tony Awards along the way, including Best Musical and Best Score for a Musical. In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams chronicles the personal stories of composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights in the months leading up to its 2008 opening night.

