Jachimiak begins role as associate vice president for MSU’s Office for Civil Rights

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., appointed Tanya Jachimiak as the new associate vice president of the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance, effective Feb. 3.

In this position, she will provide leadership and oversight of MSU’s Prevention, Outreach and Education Department (POE) and Office of Institutional Equity and Resolution Office (OIE).

Tanya Jachimiak talks with Russ White.

“The infrastructure in place at MSU is impressive,” says Jachimiak. “MSU is poised to be a leader in this area, especially through prevention and making sure we have a fair, impartial, and prompt response to incidents on campus.”

Jachimiak is reviewing and assessing the policies and practices currently in place at MSU. She’s requiring POE and OIE “to develop diversity action plans and make sure that, when there are open positions, ensuring that we have a recruiting plan in place to make sure we have a diverse applicant pool to fill any of our positions.

“I’m going to be looking for ways for us to improve. I’m committed to continual self-assessment and improvement in all areas.”

